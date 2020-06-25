GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Up 363.8% Over Last 7 Days

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 98.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One GoldenPyrex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $86,077.69 and approximately $3,283.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 363.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoldenPyrex Token Profile