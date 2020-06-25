Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 22,105 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,159,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 616,039 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,201,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,583,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,979,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% in the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,680,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,548 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 39,077,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,555,688. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

