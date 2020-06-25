Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 139.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $433.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,207. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $446.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

