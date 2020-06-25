Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 14,920 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 336.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.80. 1,062,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

