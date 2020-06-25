Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Cuts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,883,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.82 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93. The stock has a market cap of $666.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.76.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

