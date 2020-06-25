Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.37. 587,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,959. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

