Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,811,000 after acquiring an additional 265,831 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Bank of America lowered their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,316,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The stock has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

