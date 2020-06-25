Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

MCD traded down $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $181.02. 1,606,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.73. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

