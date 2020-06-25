Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 1.0% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after buying an additional 2,314,410 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after buying an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.39. 1,945,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,275. The company has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $167.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

