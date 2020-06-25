Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 6,011,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,586,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

