Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $18.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 0.94% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $18,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 292.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.57. 6,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.20. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $108.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

