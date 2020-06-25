Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 20,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $164.59. 93,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

