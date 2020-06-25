Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $674,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.06.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.81. 48,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.73 and its 200-day moving average is $285.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,501,987 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

