Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $7.82 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 203.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.29. 2,944,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,448,236. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $251.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.