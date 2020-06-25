Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $549,000 in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,025 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 5.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,569. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Several analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

