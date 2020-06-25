Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,796. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

