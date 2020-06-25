Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.70.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,291 shares of company stock worth $60,707,404. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811,064. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.39 and a 52 week high of $385.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

