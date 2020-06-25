Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 2,352 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Change Path LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. 1,235,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,369. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.