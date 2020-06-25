Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 4,478 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 43,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

