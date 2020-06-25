Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,704,000 after purchasing an additional 766,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,586,000 after buying an additional 757,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after buying an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.04. 1,214,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

