Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 52,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.