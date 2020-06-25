Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.