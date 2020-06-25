Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.86. Halliburton shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 423,191 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.