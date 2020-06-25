Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.86. Halliburton shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 423,191 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

