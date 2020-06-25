Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 1,596 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.89. 84,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

