Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded down $4.18 on Thursday, hitting $246.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

