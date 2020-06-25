Hayden Royal LLC Acquires Shares of 98,757 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 4,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,598. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

