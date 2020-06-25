Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 281,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,932,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.54. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $134.90.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

