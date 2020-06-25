Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 92,196 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

REET traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

