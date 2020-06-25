Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,846,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 68,137 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,867 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 208,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.