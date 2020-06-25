Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,174,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded down $8.42 on Thursday, reaching $289.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,107. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

