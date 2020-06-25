Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,627.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

IJT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,864. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

