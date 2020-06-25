Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.64. 7,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.