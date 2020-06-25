Hayden Royal LLC Buys 11,676 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 106.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 317,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,416,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 330,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,236. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89.

