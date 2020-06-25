Hayden Royal LLC Buys 3,812 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,314,000 after acquiring an additional 81,208 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 912,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,890,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

