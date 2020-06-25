Hayden Royal LLC Buys 555 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after buying an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after buying an additional 86,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 238,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,244. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.