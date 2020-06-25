Hayden Royal LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 880,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 469,442 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 81,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,185,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

