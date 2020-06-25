Hayden Royal LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 190.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,505. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

