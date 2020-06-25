Hayden Royal LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,647. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

