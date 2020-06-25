Hayden Royal LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,617.85.

AMZN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,732.86. 2,067,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,486.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,783.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

