Hayden Royal LLC Has $548,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 65.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.32. 44,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,250. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.56. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

