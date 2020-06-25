Hayden Royal LLC Has $680,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,519,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,235,000 after buying an additional 2,326,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,275,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 606,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,008,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.53. 14,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

