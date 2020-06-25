Hayden Royal LLC Has $864,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 156,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,845. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

