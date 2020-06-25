Hayden Royal LLC Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,320. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.