Hayden Royal LLC Invests $652,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.19. 96,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,399. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

