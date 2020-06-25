Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 362 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 23,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.93. 1,044,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,923,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

