Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 4,071 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,420.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $935,000.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.03. 1,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,011. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

