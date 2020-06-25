Hayden Royal LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,993. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74.

