Hayden Royal LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.18. 7,157,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,263. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $66.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.