Hayden Royal LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hayden Royal LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.0% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,343,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,413,716. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

